Roller derby, hurt by dwindling popularity and a changing culture, all but disappeared in the 1970s. Attempts to revive it in the 1980s and 1990s failed. It is only in more recent years that it has re-emerged, focused on athleticism instead of theatrics.

The Twin State Vixens rested during halftime at the Union Arena. Erin Clark
J. Grace Alden, who skates under the name Pale Raptor, put her hair into a pony tail.Erin Clark
J. Grace Alden rested her arms on fellow teammate Crystal Drown, a.k.a. Pumpkin CarvHer, during halftime.Erin Clark
Taylor Long, a.k.a. Elizadeath Taylor. The Boston Globe
From left to right: ElizaDeath Taylor, a.k.a. Taylor Long, Pumpkin CarvHer, a.k.a. Crystal Drown, sat with teammates Morgan Hamilton, ak.a. VoldyMorgan and McKay Larson, a.k.a Chaos.Erin Clark
J. Grace Alden raced around the track in an attempt to break through the pack to score against The Massachusetts All Stars in their final game of the season.Erin Clark
Taylor Long adjusted her helmet.Erin Clark
Sarah Hazleton adjusted a lamp she made inspired by the holiday movie classic "The Christmas Story". TErin Clark
J. Grace Alden tied the laces to her roller skates.Erin Clark
From left to right: Emily Curtisjammed, a.k.a Princess Leia You Flat, Kelly Beerman, a.k.a Bertha Blue Blazes, and Crystal Drown, a.k.a Pumpkin CarvHer, do stretches before their game.Erin Clark
McKay Larson, a.k.a. Chaos, rested her head on a bag of gummy bears during the intermission. Erin Clark
The Twin State Derby Vixens cheered before taking on the Massachusetts All Stars in their final match of the season. Erin Clark