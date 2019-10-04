Roller derby, hurt by dwindling popularity and a changing culture, all but disappeared in the 1970s. Attempts to revive it in the 1980s and 1990s failed. It is only in more recent years that it has re-emerged, focused on athleticism instead of theatrics.

The Twin State Vixens rested during halftime at the Union Arena. Erin Clark

J. Grace Alden, who skates under the name Pale Raptor, put her hair into a pony tail. Erin Clark