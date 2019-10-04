fb-pixel
The Cape Cod Canal. US Army Corps of Engineers/Boston Globe Archive
A worker hung suspension cables on upper span of the Bourne Bridge in 1982. Stan Grossfeld
More than 30,000 automobiles traversed the great new Cape Cod Canal highway bridges on the opening of the new four-lane highways on June 1935. Globe file
The first excavation work on the proposed Cape Cod Canal began in January 1910 on the Scusset marshes at a point about a half-mile from the shores of Cape Cod Bay.
Dredge work was done to widen the Cape Cod Canal through the Bournedale Area.US Army Corps of Engineers
The Bourne Bridge over the Cape Cod Canal under construction in Bourne in circa 1934. Globe file
The Cape Cod Canal officially opened on July 29, 1914, with crowds lining the banks in Bourne and Sandwich to catch a glimpse of the Parade of Ships that brought dignitaries and backers through the canal.
A boat did a U-turn under the Sagamore Bridge while Memorial Day traffic headed to the Cape in 2007. Bill Greene
Traffic bound for Cape Cod headed over the Sagamore Bridge on July 15, 1972. Bill Ryerson/Globe Staff
A view of workers as they loaded up a train with boulders from alongside the railroad tracks. The Nina Heald Webber Cape Cod
A worker walked along a steel beam on the Sagamore Bridge in 1981. Rick Hulbert/Globe Staff
The Mayflower II is shrouded by deep fog as it passed under the Sagamore Bridge on June 16, 1991. Evan Richman/Globe Staff
Workers painted one of the bridges over the Cape Cod Canal on May 28, 1970. Ed Jenner/Globe Staff
Sagamore Bridge as seen in a vehicle’s rearview mirror. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff