Guests of Encore Boston Harbor will now have access to free self-parking every day of the week, according to a statement released Friday by the resort casino.
Since August, visitors on weekdays were able to park for free in any of its 1,960 parking spots. That went so well, the casino has now added free self-parking on weekends, too.
“Free self-parking is an amenity that is highly appreciated by all of our guests,” Robert DeSalvio, president of Encore Boston said in the statement. “We are pleased to now offer free self-parking seven days a week to show how thankful we are to be Greater Boston’s hometown casino.”
Advertisement
The cost to park on weekends ranged between $22 and $42. The casino will continue to have valet parking available, ranging in price from $29 to $49.
Parking and traffic were major points of discussion in the run-up to the resort’s opening in June.
Encore Boston Harbor is not required to charge for parking, and has successfully implemented alternatives modes of transportation, including shuttles, buses and ferries, said Elaine Driscoll, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
“They are subject to rigorous transportation monitoring,” Driscoll wrote in an email. “If reviews were to identify deficiencies in meeting environmental goals, additional measures could be contemplated such as parking pricing strategies.”
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com