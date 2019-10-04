Guests of Encore Boston Harbor will now have access to free self-parking every day of the week, according to a statement released Friday by the resort casino.

Since August, visitors on weekdays were able to park for free in any of its 1,960 parking spots. That went so well, the casino has now added free self-parking on weekends, too.

“Free self-parking is an amenity that is highly appreciated by all of our guests,” Robert DeSalvio, president of Encore Boston said in the statement. “We are pleased to now offer free self-parking seven days a week to show how thankful we are to be Greater Boston’s hometown casino.”

