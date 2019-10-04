Dozens of people gathered outside MIT’s student center Friday afternoon to protest MIT’s acceptance of donations from Jeffrey Epstein and others.
The protest was set to coincide with the annual meeting of the Corporation, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s governing body. The protest was organized by No Dark Money at MIT.
“Advocacy and protest have long had a role in the MIT community,” MIT said in a statement Friday on the protest.
On Sept. 13, more than 150 students, faculty, and community members gathered at the Stratton Student Center and marched to MIT president L. Rafael Reif’s office to demand his resignation. That was a day after Reif admitted he signed a 2012 letter to Epstein thanking him for his donations.
Epstein was a convicted sex offender who was arrested in July on new charges of sex trafficking with underage girls. He died by suicide in federal custody in August.
