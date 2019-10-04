Thirteen people were arrested Thursday evening for protesting inside the State House, according to State Police.
About 25 people were sitting in doorways and blocking paths in the reception area of the building when officials responded around 6 p.m, said State Police spokesman David Procopio in a statement.
The protestors were demonstrating in support of driver’s licenses for non-citizens, according to the statement.
Officers ordered protestors to disperse, but 13 people decided to stay.
“Some of the protestors had indicated beforehand their preference to be arrested,” Procopio said in the statement said.
Nine women and four men were arrested without incident, booked, and released, according to the statement.
