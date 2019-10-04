The snow’s early morning arrival, which they shared footage of on social media and Vimeo , had them energized, to say the least.

On Friday, the folks at Sunday River celebrated a sure sign of the impending ski season, after the resort captured surveillance video of a light snow falling from the sky, the first of the season.

Here we are talking about fall and its noggin-knocking perils in Massachusetts, and all some people up in Maine can think about is winter, winter, winter.

“Yeeeee-hawwww!,” employees of Sunday River said. “#letitsnow.”

On its website, Sunday River said the snow squall led to around an inch of snow accumulating on the ground. The video was taken from a live camera stationed at the resort’s mid-mountain Peak Lodge.

“Even when we just get a dusting, there is palpable energy around Sunday River after the first snow,” Dana Bullen, the resort’s president and general manager, said in a statement Friday.

The sight in the sky was worth whooping and hollering about for the company, for obvious reasons.

Sunday River, located in Newry, Maine, roughly three hours from Boston, typically opens for the skiing and snowboarding season in just a few weeks’ time, around Halloween, according to their website.

Last season people hit the slopes on Oct. 19. However, the exact opening for the 2019-2020 season “is yet to be determined and will depend on weather patterns moving forward,” the resort said Friday.

