KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — The US Coast Guard said it’s searching for a man and three children off the coast of Maine.
A man reported he was with three children on a 14-foot boat that was taking on water late Saturday morning, according to the Coast Guard.
The last communication from the boat was that everyone aboard was wearing orange life jackets, according to Coast Guard Lieutenant Matthew Odom.
A Coast Guard helicopter, airplane, and cutter are searching about 12 miles off Kennebunkport, along with other agencies.
The search area covers about 530 square miles.
Lots of searchers, including fishermen, are part of the search effort, a spokesman said.
