A 79-year-old man drove his Jeep off McGrath Highway in Somerville and onto a sidewalk Saturday afternoon, injuring himself and a female pedestrian, State Police said.
The woman, 43, of Somerville, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, said Lieutenant Tom Ryan, a department spokesman.
The man was also taken to MGH for treatment of minor injuries.
The crash occurred near Broadway, where State Police responded around 1:25 p.m., Ryan said.
The man was driving north when he went off the road, struck the woman and a light pole and then re-entered the road, where he struck a 2006 Honda Civic, Ryan said.
The driver of the Civic, a 27-year-old Somerville woman, was not injured and her car had minor damage.
The man had not been charged on Saturday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Ryan said.
