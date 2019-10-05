A Dorchester man is facing assault and weapons charges after he was arrested in Jamaica Plain Friday night following a struggle with police, officials said.
Osagie Mastin, 24, is due to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on illegal gun and ammunition charges, along with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest, Boston police said in a statement Saturday.
Officers on a routine patrol shortly after 7:30 p.m. encountered Mastin near 150 Boylston St. Mastin exhibited “clear indications that he may be armed with a firearm,” prompting officers to attempt to frisk him, according to the statement.
A “violent struggle” ensued, according to the statement. During the altercation, a .380 caliber Hi-Point model CF380 handgun fell to the ground, and was recovered by police, according to the statement.
Mastin was eventually subdued with the help of additional officers who arrived on the scene, the statement said.
