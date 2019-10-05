A Dorchester man is facing assault and weapons charges after he was arrested in Jamaica Plain Friday night following a struggle with police, officials said.

Osagie Mastin, 24, is due to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on illegal gun and ammunition charges, along with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest, Boston police said in a statement Saturday.

Officers on a routine patrol shortly after 7:30 p.m. encountered Mastin near 150 Boylston St. Mastin exhibited “clear indications that he may be armed with a firearm,” prompting officers to attempt to frisk him, according to the statement.