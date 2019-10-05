The body of a 73-year-old man was found on Short Beach in Nahant Saturday morning, authorities said.
His name was not immediately released.
The Nahant Police Department said they got a report of the body at around 7:40 a.m., Sergeant Andrew Constantine said.
“No foul play is suspected,” Constantine said.
The incident is under investigation by Essex district attorney.
No further information was available Saturday evening.
Shafaq Patel can be reached at shafaq.patel@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shafaqpatel.