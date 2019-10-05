The man fatally struck by an SUV in Marlborough Thursday evening was identified as a UPS driver, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced.

Marc Gautreau 51, was standing outside the UPS truck in a travel lane on Boston Post Road, which is also Route 20, when a Nissan Rogue collided into him, the office said in a statement Friday.

He was transported to Marlborough Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Marlborough police said Thursday night.