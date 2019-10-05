The man fatally struck by an SUV in Marlborough Thursday evening was identified as a UPS driver, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced.
Marc Gautreau 51, was standing outside the UPS truck in a travel lane on Boston Post Road, which is also Route 20, when a Nissan Rogue collided into him, the office said in a statement Friday.
He was transported to Marlborough Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Marlborough police said Thursday night.
The driver of the Nissan Rogue remained at the scene and sustained no injuries but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, according to the district attorney’s office.
Marlborough police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office are investigating the incident.
No charges have been filed as of Saturday afternoon.
