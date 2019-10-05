A 26-year-old man was shot in Brockton Saturday evening and rushed to Boston Medical Center with life threatening injuries, police said.
The man was found inside a gray BMW parked behind a laundromat at 822 Main St., said Darren Duarte, director of communications for Brockton police.
Officers responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m., after a woman called police to report that her boyfriend had been shot, according to Duarte.
The man’s condition was not known.
The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton detectives at 508-941-0234.
Sabrina Schnur can be reached at sabrina.schnur@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sabrina_schnur.
