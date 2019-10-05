A 26-year-old man was shot in Brockton Saturday evening and rushed to Boston Medical Center with life threatening injuries, police said.

The man was found inside a gray BMW parked behind a laundromat at 822 Main St., said Darren Duarte, director of communications for Brockton police.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m., after a woman called police to report that her boyfriend had been shot, according to Duarte.