The Coast Guard searched Saturday for a man and three children off the coast of Maine. A man reported he was with three children on a 14-foot boat that was taking on water in late morning, according to the Coast Guard. The last communication from the boat was that everyone aboard was wearing orange life jackets, according to Coast Guard Lieutenant Matthew Odom. A Coast Guard helicopter, airplane, and cutter searched about 12 miles off Kennebunkport. The search area covers about 530 square miles. Many searchers, including fishermen, are part of the effort, a spokesman said. (AP)

Boston

Pressley helps church mark 80 years

Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church celebrated its 80th anniversary Friday night with a banquet at the Holiday Inn Dedham featuring Representative Ayanna Pressley as a special guest. Pressley, a Democrat serving her first term in Congress, has occasionally attended services at the red-brick church on Humboldt Avenue in Dorchester. During brief remarks, she thanked the church for its decades of service, recounting its history of social justice. “Throughout the last 80 years, when Jim Crow came, when busing came, when gentrification came, when the bullets came, you were a refuge,” Pressley said to nearly 100 people in attendance. She compared that history to the current political climate in Washington, D.C. “It feels like every day this administration in Washington is coming for our civil rights, our civil liberties . . . turning back the clock on the progress we have made,” Pressley said. Pleasant Hill was founded in 1939 by the Rev. Samuel H. Bullock Sr., whose grandson now leads the congregation. “I have immeasurable excitement because I remember the struggles my grandfather faced when building this church,” said the Rev. Miniard Culpepper, the senior pastor. “To be able to carry on his legacy, such a rich legacy at that, is a blessing.”

Wenham

Gordon College receives record gift

Gordon College has received an anonymous gift of $75.5 million, the largest in its 130-year history, officials said Friday. The donation was announced as the private, Christian college launched the public phase of “Faith Rising,” a campaign to raise $130 million over five years. The gift will become part of Gordon’s endowment and be used for scholarships, the college said in a statement. The endowment was valued at $56.8 million in 2018, and it costs $48,740 per year to attend the school, according to the college’s website.

Advertisement

Marlborough

Man fatally struck was UPS driver

The man fatally struck by an SUV in Marlborough Thursday evening was identified as a UPS driver, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said. Marc Gautreau 51, was standing outside the UPS truck in a travel lane on Boston Post Road, which is also Route 20, when a Nissan Rogue hit him, the office said in a statement. He was transported to Marlborough Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Marlborough police said. In a statement, UPS confirmed the death of its worker, and extended its condolences to the Gautreau family. The driver of the Nissan Rogue remained at the scene and sustained no injuries but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, according to the district attorney’s office. Marlborough police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office are investigating the incident. No charges were filed as of Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Providence

Sale of flavored vape products banned

Rhode Island health officials issued emergency health regulations to ban the sale of flavored vaping products in the state. The health department regulations, issued Friday, ban the manufacture, distribution, and sale of vaping products for four months. Dispensaries selling vaping products to registered medical marijuana patients and licensed cultivators are exempt. (AP)