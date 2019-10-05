Police received a report of the stabbing in the area of 121 Tremont St.

The extent of injuries, and the person’s condition, was not known, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman.

A person was stabbed near the Park Street MBTA station on Saturday night, Boston police said.

at 9:18 p.m., near the intersection of Park Street and the MBTA station, she said.

EMT was on scene to tend to the victim Saturday night, Tavares said.

No further information was immediately available.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.