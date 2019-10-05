The annual New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off took place Friday night at the Topsfield Fair. Nic Antaya from The Boston Globe was there to capture the scenes.

Ali Sanville (left), 21, and her brother Micheal, 24, both of Hartford, Vt., check out pumpkins before the weigh-off. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

Ron Boyle of Tewksbury used a forklift to move a pumpkin. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe