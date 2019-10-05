The annual New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off took place Friday night at the Topsfield Fair. Nic Antaya from The Boston Globe was there to capture the scenes.Ali Sanville (left), 21, and her brother Micheal, 24, both of Hartford, Vt., check out pumpkins before the weigh-off.Nic Antaya for The Boston GlobeRon Boyle of Tewksbury used a forklift to move a pumpkin.Nic Antaya for The Boston GlobeLiz Sangree, 25, and her boyfriend, Alex Noel, 28, both of Pomfret, Conn., watched as Noel’s pumpkin was weighed during the contest.Nic Antaya for The Boston GlobeNoel shook hands with eventual runner-up Gary Vincent of Plainfield, Conn., before Noel's pumpkin was weighed.Nic Antaya for The Boston GlobeNoel and Sangree embraced after Noel wound out his pumpkin, weighing in at 2,294.5 pounds, was the largest.Nic Antaya for The Boston GlobeNoel raised his arms in victory.Nic Antaya for The Boston GlobeTwo men lifted Noel up after he won.Nic Antaya for The Boston GlobeNoel stood behind the winning pumpkin.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe