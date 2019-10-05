fb-pixel

The annual New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off took place Friday night at the Topsfield Fair. Nic Antaya from The Boston Globe was there to capture the scenes.

Ali Sanville (left), 21, and her brother Micheal, 24, both of Hartford, Vt., check out pumpkins before the weigh-off.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Ron Boyle of Tewksbury used a forklift to move a pumpkin.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Liz Sangree, 25, and her boyfriend, Alex Noel, 28, both of Pomfret, Conn., watched as Noel’s pumpkin was weighed during the contest.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Noel shook hands with eventual runner-up Gary Vincent of Plainfield, Conn., before Noel's pumpkin was weighed.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Noel and Sangree embraced after Noel wound out his pumpkin, weighing in at 2,294.5 pounds, was the largest.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Noel raised his arms in victory.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Two men lifted Noel up after he won.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Noel stood behind the winning pumpkin.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe