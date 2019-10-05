In order for the mosquitoes to be killed, we need a couple of nights of hard freezes, so even though it’s chilly and you may have even put the heat on, the mosquitoes are still alive and well. My thoughts are, take the necessary precautions against mosquitoes, but don’t allow them to upend your plans.

On average MetroWest gets a frost in the second or third weeks of October. With a chill in the air this weekend, you might be wondering when more cold air is coming, and will it snow anytime soon — and what about those pesky mosquitoes? Let’s take that last question first.

The temperature in Norwood reach 30 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday morning for the first, albeit quite isolated, frost close to Boston. It’s not atypical to see the Norwood observation site reaching 32 degrees earlier than the surrounding area.

Even though a few low-lying areas had frosty conditions today, most gardens will still be thriving for the next couple of weeks. If you put your houseplants outside, it’s time to get them back in before really cold weather takes hold. I like to use horticultural oil in all my houseplants before I bring them inside. This should kill many of the insects and ensures I am not bringing bugs into the house.

If there’s no frost in the forecast beyond today there’s probably no snow either. That said, it’s not out of the question snow can occur in October. In the chart below you can see when snow has occurred in past years during this month. A big storm struck at the end of the month in 2011, and there was snow on October 9th and 10th in 1979.

Snow can and has occurred in October even in Boston. NOAA Data

It’s not always the case, but years with early snow tend to end up with less snow than average. The converse is not as true. If you want a mild winter without much snow, root for some snow before mid-October!

If we review current snow cover, the extent of it is not as far south from the Arctic as you would expect this time of the year.

Notice right now the northern parts of Canada have less snow than average whereas the northern parts of Asia have a little more.

The amount of ice in the Arctic is also less than average. The increase in open water can lead to warmer temperatures lingering deeper in the fall. If the cold air can’t build early up there, it won’t be able to come here any time soon.

Approaching the third week of October, the GFS model still has 50 degree readings well into northern Canada. Not only would this be way above average, it means not much chance for anything other than fine fall temperatures for us here in New England. Winter will come, but for now at least we can enjoy what many consider the best time of year.