“The situation is such that [Inspectional Services Department has told the residents that they must evacuate until the situation is resolved,” he said in a brief phone interview.

At about 8:15 a.m., the Boston Water and Sewer Commission responded to 89A Myrtle St. where a leak, which is under investigation, forced water to be shut off to the building’s fire sprinkler system, according to Stephen Mulloney, a commission spokesman.

Beacon Hill residents were displaced Saturday morning after a pipe ruptured, busting a hole in the foundation of an apartment building and causing the collapse of the sidewalk outside.

Mulloney said the source of the leak was not immediately clear, but that it had caused structural damage to the building.

According to fire department spokesman Brian Alkins, the building has four units, and only one resident was home at the time of the incident. He said it was up to inspectional services as to when residents might be able to return.

On scene, bricks and mud were scattered on the street as water gushed downhill on Anderson Street. A large hole was visible in the foundation of the four-story apartment building as residents waited for a building inspector to arrive.

A water main which services fire systems — separate from potable water — was turned off to the building, and there should be no disruption to water service to any other building, he said.

