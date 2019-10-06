Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
A notable rarity was spotted on Thursday: A lark bunting was found close to the entrance of Salisbury Beach State Reservation. Miscellaneous sightings included a little blue heron at Horn Pond in Medford and a dickcissel at the community gardens in Uxbridge.
► Greater Boston: Sightings from Winthrop included an American avocet at Belle Isle Marsh, two American golden-plovers at Fishermen’s Bend Park, and four red-throated loons off of Cliff Avenue. At Danehy Park in Cambridge, interesting sightings included a clay-colored sparrow, a Nashville warbler, and a bay-breasted warbler.
► Nantucket: Sightings included a black skimmer in Madaket, a red-headed woodpecker near Miacomet Avenue, and two common ravens seen from Millbrook Road.
► North Shore: Observers found a harlequin duck at Andrew’s Point in Rockport and a long-tailed duck at Eastern Point in Gloucester. On Crane Beach, sightings included two brant, an American golden-plover, a Baird’s sandpiper, and a lesser black-backed gull. Black skimmer sightings continue at Wingaersheek Beach and in Newburyport.
► South Shore: A clay-colored sparrow was seen at Gooseberry Neck along with a good variety of warblers, including a Wilson’s warbler. There were five Caspian terns at Bathing Beach in Hingham. A gray-cheeked thrush showed up at Manomet Center for Conservation Science in Plymouth.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.