The US Coast Guard suspended a search for a missing man and three children off the coast of Kennebunkport, Maine, at 8 a.m. Sunday pending new information, officials said.

The search spanned 1,523 square nautical miles and lasted 22 hours, Coast Guard officials said in a statement.

A man reported Saturday morning that his boat capsized with three children on board, according to the statement. The Coast Guard lost radio communications with the caller.