The US Coast Guard suspended a search for a missing man and three children off the coast of Kennebunkport, Maine, at 8 a.m. Sunday pending new information, officials said.
The search spanned 1,523 square nautical miles and lasted 22 hours, Coast Guard officials said in a statement.
A man reported Saturday morning that his boat capsized with three children on board, according to the statement. The Coast Guard lost radio communications with the caller.
“We take all calls for help seriously,” Cmdr. James McLay, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Northern New England, said in the statement. “We utilized every resource at our disposal and applied an extraordinary amount of search effort to locate these boaters.”
