A Framingham man was killed in a New Hampshire car crash Saturday morning after he collided nearly head-on with a tractor trailer, New Hampshire State Police said Sunday.

Anthony Ortega, 23, was declared dead on the scene when first responders arrived in Randolph, N.H., at about 2:44 a.m., according to a state police statement.

Ortega was traveling eastbound on Route 2 when he collided with the tractor trailer driven westbound by a 50-year-old Vermont man, according to the statement.