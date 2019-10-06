This year, you'll find it difficult to be bored. Underneath whatever you choose to do involving others and finances, a surprise could occur. You couldn’t dream this event up. If single, you meet someone who adds an element of magic and excitement to your life. Know that you don’t need to commit quickly. See how you feel with this person in a year. If you’re attached, you two find your daily life revitalized -- especially your relationship. Learn to flow more and trust that situations can change quickly. AQUARIUS knows how to add excitement to your life.

You count on your friends and associates at work to help you achieve the results that you're capable of and that you desire. Don't kid yourself. Once you're focused, anything and everything is possible. Use your mental prowess. Tonight: All smiles.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Others demand a lot from you, but count on one thing: You'll deliver in a strong way -- but only when you're ready. Today, you could be personally surprised by what comes down the path. You cannot complain of boredom! Tonight: Let it all hang out.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Chat away as much as you want. Do as much as you can and expect to achieve your exact goal. Meetings and interactions with key people make all the difference in your responses and sense of well-being. Tonight: Why not treat a pal to dinner?

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You're coming from a strong position and unlikely to modify it, especially if finances or emotions are involved. Be careful; before you know it, all could become explosive at the drop of a hat. Tonight: Keep a strong sense of direction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Defer to others while knowing full well where you're going with a project. You know what you want to achieve. You also understand that you might have to break away from your conventional, traditional paths. The end results could delight you. Tonight: Toss restrictive thinking.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Understand where you're coming from before you leap into action. You might be uncomfortable with what you're being asked to do, but you'll do it, just like the good soldier you are. Tonight: Try to avoid fussiness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can do nearly anything, if you so choose. Your sense of humor comes out when dealing with a child or a new friend. A partner could stun you about a financial matter, but know that all could change just as quickly. Tonight: Teamwork proves rewarding.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Stay on top of whatever project you're doing. Your enduring energy is charged by a surprise. Your fiery response could be a little out of whack. Try to tame your knee-jerk reactions. Tonight: Make time for an older person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You say what you think, but be prepared -- others respond in a similar manner. A friend could be bellicose and touchy at first but settles in. You might be surprised by yet another person's chilliness. Tonight: Favorite spot, favorite person.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be aware of the costs of continuing as you have been. You could have an unexpected realization that floors you. You have some thinking to do, though your inclination might be to start a volley of words. Tonight: Keep to your budget. Otherwise, you might not like the results.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You beam in more of what you desire. The unexpected happens while you're at home. You might want to detach and eye a situation from a whole different perspective. Tonight: Respond to your energy levels.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might need some downtime. You could find that a friend is deceptive and not sharing the truth. On the other hand, you could be disappointed by a long-term prospect. Stay as level as possible. Changes will occur. Tonight: Where the action is.