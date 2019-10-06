But when the Minnesota senator addressed reporters afterward, she spoke passionately about the impeachment inquiry.

Visiting an American Legion hall here, the Democratic presidential candidate led a roundtable discussion focused largely on the challenges facing returning veterans who encounter a system slowly adapting to seismic shifts in technology and society.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — US Senator Amy Klobuchar, in a New Hampshire swing Sunday, said President Trump is “threatening” whistle-blowers in an effort to “chill other people from coming forward” to aid an impeachment inquiry.

Klobuchar said Trump’s “threatening” statements about an unidentified whistle-blower were intended “not just to endanger this particular person. He is doing it to scare off other people from coming forward. I have absolutely no doubt about it. He knows exactly what he’s doing.”

Advertisement

Responding to a report Sunday that a second whistle-blower was coming forward, Klobuchar said those bringing allegations against Trump are “simply doing their duty to our country.”

“They were legitimately concerned about our national security, and a betrayal of that national security, and they felt they had a duty to report,” Klobuchar said. “I’m sure none of this has been easy on them. They have the president of the United States, the most powerful man in the country, that’s basically been threatening them, calling them spies, bringing up the fact that the ultimate punishment is execution, for spies.”

Last month, Trump said whoever provided information to the whistle-blower was “close to a spy” and added, “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

Klobuchar said Trump was attempting to control public perception of his request to the Ukrainian president when, speaking to reporters Thursday, the president publicly asked China for help investigating former vice president Joe Biden — hours before House investigators released text messages supporting the whistle-blower’s account.

Advertisement

“He knew that was coming out that day, and so he was trying to make it seem normal, funny, whatever, because he knew that he was caught,” she said.

“He knows exactly what he’s doing,” said Klobuchar of President Trump’s comments, which she considers threats to potential whistle-blowers. Erin Clark for The Boston Globe

Klobuchar praised Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa for being a rare Republican to break ranks with the Trump administration and say the whistle-blower should be protected. She added that, having visited Ukraine and seen its challenges as “a fledgling democracy trying to hang on in the wake of Russian aggression,” she knows how much that nation needs the US as an ally.

“After you’ve seen it, you get that when the president freezes aid and then calls and says he needs a favor, and brings up an investigation of one of his opponents, this isn’t just a little thing,” she said. “He knows the power he has.”

Republicans in Congress, she said, “need to stop pretending that this is OK, and this is in the best interest of the United States of America. It’s not. The emperor doesn’t have any clothes.”

Earlier, Klobuchar introduced her plan for veterans, which aims to improve health care by fully funding the Veterans Administration and making it more accountable and better staffed, expand access to education and training that can lead to good jobs after military service, and help vets find employment opportunities, affordable housing, and other resources.

Much of Sunday’s discussion centered on post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries, and other invisible wounds of war.

Advertisement

Peggy Gavin, who drove up from Arlington, Mass., to hear the senator speak, asked about Trump administration policies that make it more difficult for noncitizen service members to become citizens.

Klobuchar told her, “I would be doing the opposite. I would have a path to citizenship for people who follow the law, learn English, [and are] willing to work.”

After the roundtable, Gavin met Klobuchar, took a selfie with the candidate, and told her she was “really impressed.”

“I see her as the female version of a young Joe Biden,” Gavin told a reporter later. “She doesn’t have baggage; she’s a progressive in terms of the way she pushes gently, but with results; and as much as I love Elizabeth Warren, I’m too afraid of how [her liberal policies] will play in a general election.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.