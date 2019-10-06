One person was killed and two others sustained serious, life-threatening injuries after a coupe convertible struck a parked pickup truck in Winthrop on Sunday, State Police said in a statement.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Winthrop Shore Drive near Neptune Avenue, police said.

The driver of the convertible was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The other two occupants of the convertible were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.