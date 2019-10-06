■ TWO KILLED IN CRASH Officials believe a 30-year-old man was driving drunk when he crashed a coupe convertible into a parked truck in Winthrop on Sunday, killing his two passengers, State Police said in a statement. Officials responded after a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse reportedly crashed into an unoccupied 2013 Dodge Ram pickup on Winthrop Shore Drive near Neptune Avenue around 3 p.m., police said. One of the passengers inside the convertible, a 29-year-old Beverly woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The second passenger, a 28-year-old Winthrop woman, died a short time later after being taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. The driver of the car, a Winthrop resident, was hospitalized at MGH with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. “There will be charges filed against the driver, to include OUI-Liquor as well as other charges pertaining to the deaths of the two passengers,” the statement said. An earlier report from police incorrectly stated that the driver of the convertible, not the passengers, had died in the crash. All traffic lanes were reopened at 7 p.m., according to police. No further information about the crash was immediately available Sunday night. (Abigail Feldman)

■ CORREIA RECORDS SOUGHT The defense lawyer for a Rhode Island man charged in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of his car is requesting additional records. Louis D. Coleman III, of Providence, R.I., has been charged with one count of kidnapping resulting in the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia. Correia was last seen Feb. 24 leaving a Boston nightclub where she was celebrating her birthday. Coleman was stopped in Delaware four days later with Correia’s body in the trunk. MassLive.com reports Coleman’s attorney filed a request Saturday for copies of Correia’s phone records, as well as videos, police reports, and forensic test results collected by investigators as the case continues in Boston federal court. Coleman faces a death sentence or life in prison. (AP)