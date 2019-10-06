In Stow on Saturday ,the First Parish Church of Stow & Acton holds its “150th Harvest Fair” from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering homemade baked goods and preserves, as well as lunch and snacks. Also for sale will be CDs, books, retro jewelry, and gently used Halloween costumes, games, and toys, with proceeds benefiting the church. There will be live music starting at 10 a.m., and children can enjoy games and crafts and a bounce house (weather permitting). The church is at 353 Great Road. For more information, visit www.fpc-stow-acton.org .

Here is a small sampling, starting with a modest one that’s been around a while.

The Topsfield Fair, which runs through Oct. 14, isn’t the only agricultural or harvest-time festival happening this week. After our Sept. 30 write-up on the 201-year-old fair, several readers suggested other similar events around Greater Boston. And, what about those popular local farmers markets, many of which are winding down but, for a couple more weeks at least, are worth visiting? Good points.

In Newburyport on Sunday and Monday, organizers are gearing up for “Newburyport Fall Harvest Festival 2019,” promising “great food, live music, and family fun while celebrating autumn’s arrival,” according to the Greater Newburyport Chamber. The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days in the Market Square area. A highlight will be the “18th Annual Scarecrow Contest” to decorate downtown lamp posts with scarecrows. Judgingtakes place from noon Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday. Visit https://business.newburyportchamber.org.

In Scituate on Monday, the North and South Rivers Watershed Association holds its “2019 Harvest Moon Feast” at the Mill Wharf Restaurant on Scituate Harbor, 23 Mill Wharf Plaza, featuring dishes from a number of South Shore restaurants, as well as live jazz and wine and beer tastings from 6 to 9 p.m. Proceeds from this 12th annual event benefit the association’s environmental education programs. Visit www.nsrwa.org.

In Waltham every Saturday through Oct. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., a stretch of Moody Street from Crescent/Pine to Taylor is turned into a vehicle-free farmers’ market, with downtown merchants joining more than 30 vendors selling local fruits and vegetables, organic and specialty produce including meats and baked goods, flowers, soap, jewelry, and handcrafts. Musical performances are held sometimes, beginning at 11 a.m. Also, “Krazy Daze” sidewalk activities take place all day. Visit www.walthamfarmersmarket.com.

Farther north, the Lowell Farmers’ Market is held every Friday through Oct. 25 at Lucy Larcom Park, offering local produce and meats, fish, honey, baked goods, prepared meals, crafts, and other handmade goods. The nonprofit Community Teamwork has sponsored the market since 1979, billing it as “Lowell’s original urban outdoor market.” Expect to see live entertainment and cooking demonstrations at the market, which is open noon to 5 p.m. Visit www.commteam.org/farmers-market.

On the South Shore, the Cohasset Farmers Market closes its 2019 season on Thursday with fall produce as well as bread, homemade gluten-free baked goods, and grass-fed beef. The market is held on the Cohasset Common (opposite the town hall) from 2 to 6 p.m. Visit www.cohassetfarmersmarket.com.

Mass. produced: Speaking of produce, the Cape Cod Cranberry Growers’ Association representing more than 325 growers statewide is launching a “Massachusetts Cranberries” insignia emblem to distinguish locally grown fruit on cranberry products sourced from these parts. It’s a lot of berries: Massachusetts is second in cranberry production in the United States, with a 23 percent market share in 2018. The new logo, set to debut in Carver on Thursday at 10 a.m., “is intended to increase awareness and capture consumer interest locally where the locavore movement is widely supported,” the association said.

Back to the top: The Topsfield Fair is hosting its first-ever “sensory day” on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in an attempt at creating a more sensory-sensitive experience for families who have members with autism or sensory processing disorders. There will be no flashing lights, music, or announcements in parts of the fairgrounds; lowered sound on entertainment stages; and limited announcements at lower volumes throughout the property. Visit www.topsfieldfair.org.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.