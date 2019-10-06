Two Mattapan men were arrested on firearm charges Saturday afternoon after a traffic stop led to the recovery of a gun, according to Boston police.

The arrests came after police stopped a motor vehicle that had a revoked registration near 23 Fessenden St. in Mattapan around 3:14 p.m., Boston police said in a statement released Sunday.

As the officers were getting out of their police cruiser, the stopped driver — later identified as 21-year-old Jelani Tinnis-Edwards — attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly detained, police said. The officers also discovered he was driving with a suspended license, and placed him under arrest.