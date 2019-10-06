Two Mattapan men were arrested on firearm charges Saturday afternoon after a traffic stop led to the recovery of a gun, according to Boston police.
The arrests came after police stopped a motor vehicle that had a revoked registration near 23 Fessenden St. in Mattapan around 3:14 p.m., Boston police said in a statement released Sunday.
As the officers were getting out of their police cruiser, the stopped driver — later identified as 21-year-old Jelani Tinnis-Edwards — attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly detained, police said. The officers also discovered he was driving with a suspended license, and placed him under arrest.
Advertisement
Tinnis-Edwards’s passenger, later identified as 20-year-old Brajon Brown, was also removed from the vehicle because it had to be towed due to the revoked registration, police said.
The officers then found a small fanny pack in the backseat that contained a loaded Cobra .380 with one round in the chamber, totaling eight rounds of ammunition, the statement said.
Both Tinnis-Edwards and Brown were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Tinnis-Edwards was additionally charged with operating a vehicle after revocation/suspension, police said.
Both men are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
No further information was immediately available.
Annika Hom can be reached at annika.hom@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnikaHom.