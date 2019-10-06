A woman driving on Cape Cod struck a utility pole and fled the scene Saturday night, temporarily knocking out power for about 2,300 people in Hyannis, officials said.

Nicole Andrews, 48, will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor and fleeing the scene of an accident after she crashed her vehicle into a pole at the corner of Sea Street and Ocean Avenue, said Barnstable Police Department Sergeant Nathan St. Onge.

Andrews had fled the scene on foot, and officers later found her yelling some distance from the vehicle, St. Onge said.