A group of students in Arlington were caught on Friday after drawing anti-Semitic graffiti in a bathroom at Ottoson Middle School, schools officials said.

The Arlington Public School district said it would not release information about the students or what punishments they may face.

“We want to stress that middle school students make mistakes. Our obligation is to help them learn from this incident,” Superintendent Kathleen Bodie and Ottoson Middle School Principal Brian Meringer said in a statement.