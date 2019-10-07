A Boston man was arraigned on assault and battery charges Monday after he allegedly attacked a woman and tried to drag her into the woods near a bike path in Mattapan last month, State Police said.
Police said they found a 47-year-old woman with serious cuts and bruises on her head after rushing to the path at Ryan Playground about 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 17.
The woman told police that a man, later identified as 26-year-old Dwyarrn Burton, knocked her to the ground when she refused to give him a cigarette. Burton then allegedly “got over her and struck her numerous times before attempting to drag her into the wood line,” according to a statement from police.
Police arrested Burton Oct. 3, when he was scheduled to appear in court for an unrelated indecent assault and battery charge.
Burton is being held without bail on a charge of assault and battery, and a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He will appear back in Dorchester District Court on Nov. 5.
