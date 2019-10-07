A Boston man was arraigned on assault and battery charges Monday after he allegedly attacked a woman and tried to drag her into the woods near a bike path in Mattapan last month, State Police said.

Police said they found a 47-year-old woman with serious cuts and bruises on her head after rushing to the path at Ryan Playground about 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 17.

The woman told police that a man, later identified as 26-year-old Dwyarrn Burton, knocked her to the ground when she refused to give him a cigarette. Burton then allegedly “got over her and struck her numerous times before attempting to drag her into the wood line,” according to a statement from police.