An elderly couple in Auburn was “very lucky” to escape injury when a tree crashed through their roof, Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis said in a tweet Monday.
High winds caused the tree to fall onto the home on Rochdale Street. At least one branch tore through the roof, breaking a beam and causing other damage, according to a photo that Sluckis shared on Twitter.
Winds speed in nearby Worcester, the closest observation area to Auburn, got up to 35 miles per hour Monday afternoon, National Weather Service Meteorologist Alan Dunham said.
Elderly couple on Rochdale Street were very lucky to escape injury when this tree came through their roof due to high winds. pic.twitter.com/tQwwfIEKXO— ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) October 7, 2019
