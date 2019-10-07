A tree fell onto a home in Auburn Monday due to high winds. Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis

An elderly couple in Auburn was “very lucky” to escape injury when a tree crashed through their roof, Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis said in a tweet Monday.

High winds caused the tree to fall onto the home on Rochdale Street. At least one branch tore through the roof, breaking a beam and causing other damage, according to a photo that Sluckis shared on Twitter.