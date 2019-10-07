Boston police say Hollis died after a reported assault and battery in progress around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 28 near 15 Park Vale Ave. in Brighton. He was pronounced dead Oct. 2 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, according to records.

The cause of death for Daniel J. Hollis was listed on his death certificate. The manner of death was homicide.

The 19-year-old Emerson College student who died last week following an earlier altercation in Brighton was killed by blunt force head injuries, records show.

When officers arrived, they found Hollis unconscious and suffering from a head injury. While Hollis was on life support at the hospital, his family had said he was not expected to regain consciousness.

No arrests have been made in connection with Hollis’s death. The investigation remains active.

Jennifer Kelly, Hollis’s mother, wrote previously on the website CaringBridge.org that her son and and his friends were leaving a party when they were “confronted by another group of college-aged boys.”

“Words were exchanged, pushing/shoving started, and in the scuffle, we believe Dan was hit and subsequently hit his head on cement/bricks as he fell,” Kelly wrote.

She wrote in a separate posting, “Daniel was many things student, athlete, leader, artist, music lover, friend. He was just 19 years old and only beginning to experience the world around him. His family and the small town of Hopedale, Massachusetts provided a strong foundation from which he took off to explore the thrills of life in the city at Emerson College. He looked forward to traveling abroad and expanding his creative pursuits through clothing and marketing. While often receiving recognition for his play on the field or ice, it was the camaraderie of the team that Dan most loved about sports. For Daniel, life was about relationships and enjoying experiences with others.”

Emerson President Lee Pelton led a memorial service for Hollis last week inside Semel Theater along with Rev. Julie Avis Rogers, campus chaplain.

Pelton later called the service “a “deeply emotional gathering.” He said of Hollis, “This is a young man who was chock-full of life. ... To have his journey of becoming the person that was he meant to be cut short is something that fills all of our hearts with grief.”

Michael Levenson of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.