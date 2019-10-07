“This is a horrible, horrible event,” Cruz said, adding that investigators don’t believe there’s any danger to the public.

Speaking during a late morning news conference, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz identified the parents only as a 40-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man. He said the child victims were an 11-year-old girl and two 9-year-old twins, one boy and one girl.

ABINGTON — A couple and their three young children were found dead from gunshot wounds Monday morning in their Abington condo when a relative arrived at the property to take the children to school, authorities said.

He said the relative, whom he did not identify, called 911 around 7:30 a.m. after arriving at the condo at 135 Centre Ave.

There was no known history of “any ongoing domestic issues” between the parents, Cruz said.

“We need to make sure that we help the people that we can help,” Cruz said. “It’s a crime, a crime occurred in that building. Three little children are gone forever.” He added, “There’s not a lot of answers to a heck of a lot of questions” at present.

Abington Public Schools Superintendent Peter Schafer said in a note to parents that the deceased were members of the Zaccardi family and that the children were enrolled in the school district.

“This morning we were informed of the unexpected and unexplainably tragic loss of the Zaccardi family,” Schafer wrote in his letter, which was also provided to the media. “Their presence touched so many lives and there are no words to express the sadness we feel.”

Schafer continued, “The response in the schools today will vary depending on the building and age level of our students. Due to the students’ access to information with cellphones, media and social media, at the high school and middle school the faculty and staff informed the students in small groups that, ‘We are heartbroken to share with you that the Zaccardi Family, an Abington family, died unexpectedly last night. There are three young students of this family in our district. At this time, we do not have any other details about what happened. This was an unexpected event, which deeply saddens all of us. This is a tragedy that will affect the entire Abington community. Counseling staff have been made available to support students.’ ”

Schafer added that due to the young age “of the students at the Woodsdale, Beaver Brook and Early Education Program and their limited access to cellphones, media and social media they were not told about the tragedy. We felt that was best handled by families. Counselors are and will be available throughout the district to help our students during and after school. Additional counselors from surrounding areas are coming to provide whatever support is needed.”

Town assessing records show that Deirdre and Joseph Zaccardi purchased the Centre Street condo in 2008 for $235,000.

Cruz said police were talking with family members who had arrived at the crime scene later Monday morning.

Asked if investigators had recovered any firearms in the residence, Cruz said, “we anticipate that we’re going to find a weapon or weapons.” He declined to say whether anyone in the home was a licensed gun owner.

He said the relative who arrived at the condo in the morning to take the children to school called 911 after finding one adult victim laying on a couch in the downstairs area.

