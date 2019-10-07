A Boston Public Schools bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hyde Park early Monday, but Boston police said no students were on the bus at the time of the 5:40 a.m. crash.
The vehicles collided near the intersection of River Street and Metropolitan Avenue, said Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman.
However, four people were injured and were transported to area hospitals, Tavares said.
The incident remains under investigation by police.
No further information is currently available.
