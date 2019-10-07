A Harvard Medical School professor who is a researcher at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has won the Nobel Prize, officials announced Monday morning.
The 2019 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine was awarded to scientists William G. Kaelin, Jr, Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza.
Kaelin became an independent investigator at Dana-Farber in 1992, and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School in 2002, according to the Dana Farber website.
Kaelin, Ratcliffe, and Semenza received the award jointly for their discoveries of ‘‘how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability,’’ the Nobel Committee announced Monday.
It is the 110th prize in the category that has been awarded since 1901.
The Karolinska Institutet said in a statement the trio should share equally the 9 million kronor ($918,000) cash award.
The discoveries made by the three men ‘‘have fundamental importance for physiology and have paved the way for promising new strategies to fight anemia, cancer and many other diseases.’’
