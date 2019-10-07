A Harvard Medical School professor who is a researcher at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has won the Nobel Prize, officials announced Monday morning.

The 2019 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine was awarded to scientists William G. Kaelin, Jr, Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza.

Kaelin became an independent investigator at Dana-Farber in 1992, and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School in 2002, according to the Dana Farber website.