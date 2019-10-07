A Maine man’s 1,832-pound pumpkin smashed his own state record in Damariscotta Sunday for biggest pumpkin, officials said.
Edwin Pierpont of Jefferson was crowned the winner of the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta’s weigh-in for biggest adult giant pumpkin, the pumpkinfest said on Facebook. Pierpont’s pumpkin bested the next biggest pumpkin by 131 pounds.
“Edwin’s Pumpkin weighed in today at the Official GPC Weigh-Off at Pinkham’s Plantation at a new state record of 1832.5 lbs., and Edwin’s Squash weighed in at a new state record of 1306 lbs. Awesome!” the pumpkinfest said on Facebook Sunday.
Pierpont beat his state record from 2010 for Maine’s biggest adult giant pumpkin, said Claire Sommer, the pumpkinfest’s public relations chair. His pumpkin weighed 1,471 pounds that year.
The pumpkinfest also crowned Scott St Laurent of Lyman’s 159.5-pound watermelon as Maine’s biggest watermelon of the year.
