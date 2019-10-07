A Maine man’s 1,832-pound pumpkin smashed his own state record in Damariscotta Sunday for biggest pumpkin, officials said.

Edwin Pierpont of Jefferson was crowned the winner of the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta’s weigh-in for biggest adult giant pumpkin, the pumpkinfest said on Facebook. Pierpont’s pumpkin bested the next biggest pumpkin by 131 pounds.

“Edwin’s Pumpkin weighed in today at the Official GPC Weigh-Off at Pinkham’s Plantation at a new state record of 1832.5 lbs., and Edwin’s Squash weighed in at a new state record of 1306 lbs. Awesome!” the pumpkinfest said on Facebook Sunday.