A North Andover man was arraigned Monday on charges he allegedly fired a gun after a drug deal involving illegal THC vape pods went awry in a parking lot of a Melrose Whole Foods, authorities said.

Police said Eric Marklis, 37, went to the supermarket parking on Main Street Friday night with the intent to sell the vape pods to two male juveniles. The juveniles tried to flee without paying, and Marklis chased them, officials said. Marklis allegedly shot a round into the ground and demanded one of the juveniles get back into a car.

Police went to the Main Street scene shortly before 8:43 p.m. Friday for a report of gun shots and a report of a car chasing the person. At the scene, investigators found Marklis in the driver’s side of a vehicle with a passenger who was a male juvenile.