A motive for the violence inside the nursing home was not disclosed.

Robert Boucher was the victim of the fatal assault allegedly committed by Jose Veguilla, who is 83 years old and is currently facing a charge of murder, prosecutors said. Veguilla is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Haverhill District Court, prosecutors said.

A 76-year-old man was identified Monday as the person who was fatally injured in the Oxford Rehabilitation and Health Care Center where the men were roommates, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said.

According to prosecutors, police responded to the Oxford Rehabilitation Center on Saturday around 7:37 p.m. Arriving officers found Boucher suffering from physical injuries and he was rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill where he was pronounced dead.

Veguilla was taken into custody over the weekend by police and was also examined at Holy Family Hospital. He was later transferred to Bridgewater State Hospital on Sunday where he was kept pending his court appearance, according to prosecutors.

The Oxford Rehabilitation Center is owned by Athena Health Care Systems. The company said in a statement this weekend that staff are cooperating with law enforcement.

“Based on our initial internal investigation, our staff acted quickly and appropriately in the matter,” spokesman Timothy Brown said in the statement. “We are unable to comment further or provide additional details.”

Brown said the nursing home is making additional support services available to staff and residents.

The death of the patient comes after Attorney General Maura Healey announced in March that Athena Health Care agreed to pay a $180,000 settlement following allegations that the Haverhill facility did not properly train staff to treat patients with histories of substance abuse disorder, Healey’s office said in a statement at the time.

The Haverhill nursing home also failed to have “sufficient policies or procedures” to treat residents with histories of substance abuse, according to the attorney general’s office.

The attorney general’s office reported that Oxford did not have naloxone available on site during at least one incident when a resident overdosed, Healey’s office said.

As part of the settlement, the nursing home agreed to pay for an independent compliance monitor that would oversee a three-year compliance program.

That effort was to include annual training programs, updates to policies and procedures, and yearly audits that would be reported to Healey’s office, the attorney general’s statement said.

Globe Correspondent John Hilliard contributed to this report. John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.