New Hampshire officials rescued a 65-year-old grandmother and her 19-year-old grandson who were lost for hours searching for a hiking trail at a park in Dunbarton, N.H., Sunday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
Vicki Esancy, 65, of Richmond, Maine, and Chris Pollack, 19, of Manchester, N.H., got lost around 11 a.m. when they were hiking to an overlook at Gorham Pond in the Kuncanowet Town Forest, the fish and game department said in a statement.
”The two made it to the overlook then thought they were following a trail ... The two began to look for the trail for a few hours before deciding to call 911 around 2:30 p.m. While speaking with a 911 operator, her grandson’s phone battery died,” the statement said.
Two officers found Esancy and Pollack around 4:30 p.m., the department said.
“Esancy and grandson were walked out to the backside of Gorham Pond where they met with another conservation officer, who was able to commandeer a boat from a local resident who lives on the pond. The two, tired and thirsty, were brought across Gorham Pond,” the statement said.
Esancy and Pollack declined medical attention, the department said.
Dunbarton police and firefighters and the fish and game department responded to the scene, the department said.
“NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers want to remind the public that even when taking short hikes on the very many short hiking trails New Hampshire has to offer, it is important to be prepared and wear proper clothing and footwear in case the unexpected happens,” the statement said.
