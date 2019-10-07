New Hampshire officials rescued a 65-year-old grandmother and her 19-year-old grandson who were lost for hours searching for a hiking trail at a park in Dunbarton, N.H., Sunday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Vicki Esancy, 65, of Richmond, Maine, and Chris Pollack, 19, of Manchester, N.H., got lost around 11 a.m. when they were hiking to an overlook at Gorham Pond in the Kuncanowet Town Forest, the fish and game department said in a statement.

”The two made it to the overlook then thought they were following a trail ... The two began to look for the trail for a few hours before deciding to call 911 around 2:30 p.m. While speaking with a 911 operator, her grandson’s phone battery died,” the statement said.