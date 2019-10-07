The forecasting challenge starts on Wednesday as an oceanic low will linger offshore for several days. This low will have rain bands rotating around it, bringing rain across Southeastern Massachusetts from Wednesday into Friday. You’ll definitely see the chance of showers in all areas during the middle part of the week, although precipitation will be less likely the more inland you go.

Showers will end early Tuesday, leading to a nice day with lots of sunshine blended with clouds. Enjoy it, because things will go downhill a lot the rest of the week.

Temperatures Monday afternoon reached 81 degrees at Logan Airport, probably the last 80-degree day of the year. It’s not out of the question we see this type of warmth into early November, but it just becomes much less likely with each passing day.

A coastal low may bring heavy rain to southern New England late this week. (WeatherBell)

Columbus Day weekend is on the horizon, and it’s a huge weekend for traveling across New England. Some of the models bring that low pressure system closer to New England for Friday which would mean steady or even heavy rain along the coastline. The atmosphere is blocked up, and when we get into these situations just a couple of changes can result in major weather differences.

The upper pattern for Saturday has trough off the New England coast which captures a coastal storm. (Tropical Tidbits)

How much rain?

The European model, usually the most reliable one, wants to bring a soaking rain into coastal areas. Monday afternoon’s model was forecasting enough rain that street and stream flooding would be an issue south of Boston.

European model for this week forecasts some rain Wednesday to Friday. (Euro Data)

I don’t want to write the weekend off just yet because as the atmosphere changes, it could mean the rain won’t last as long or not even make it into northern New England, where many of you might be headed for foliage viewing. Meanwhile, if the storm doesn’t come close enough, it could bring beach erosion because of the long-duration wind off the water.

Why is this happening?

There’s a system across the Midwest that is our best hope to push the coastal system out to sea and salvage the weekend. If that system moves quickly enough, it would mean that we’d see the rain shutting off later Friday or early Saturday and leave us with generally dry conditions into Columbus Day. This is definitely one of those times where you’ll want to stay tuned to latest forecasts and not cancel anything, because we still have a couple of days to really nail down this forecast.