The service was held at St. James Parish in Stoughton. Boston Police Commissioner William Gross and members of the U.S. Coast Guard were in attendance, State Police said in a tweet.

State Police announced on Sept. 30 that Coulter, 68, had passed away after a brief illness.

Law enforcement from around the state gathered Monday morning to say goodbye to State Police Detective Lieutenant William Coulter, an avid marathon runner who was on the force for nearly 45 years and was heavily involved with the charity Cops for Kids with Cancer, State Police said.

Colonel ⁦@KerryGilpin⁩ and ⁦@bostonpolice⁩ Commissioner Gross at attention at the service for late active duty MSP Detective Lt. William Coulter. Detective Lt. Coulter worked closely with BPD for many years combatting gang violence. pic.twitter.com/ckOh1TiIU6 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 7, 2019

At the end of the service, members of the State Police sounded Taps and played “Amazing Grace” outside of the church to “give a final honor to Det. Lt. William Coulter, a dedicated servant of the public, a devout friend to all who battled cancer, and a member of the MSP eternally. May God Bless,” State Police said in a tweet.

Before joining State Police, Coulter served in the U.S. Coast Guard, State Police said. During his time on the force, he worked closely with the Boston Police Department to combat gang violence and was a leading force in the Cops for Kids with Cancer charity and the Massachusetts State Police Museum and Learning Center in Grafton.

Coulter was also a cancer survivor and an avid marathon runner, the Globe reported in an obituary. He competed in the Boston Marathon annually, even during his cancer treatment.

“I can’t think of anybody else who was more inspiring,” retired State Police Trooper Steve Byron told the Globe Tuesday. “Now he gets a spot in heaven. . . . The man was like a machine. He just never stopped. It’s too bad. He was extraordinary.”

