Governor Charlie Baker and his administration allocated $23 million in federal funds for places of worship, state agencies, and state homeland security councils to prevent terror attacks and boost homeland security, officials said.

The state government earmarked the money from the US Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a joint statement Monday from Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Public Safety and Security Thomas A. Turco.

The money will go to Massachusetts State Police, the Temple Israel of Boston, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and other entities, the statement said. The funds were distributed by the state’s office of grants and research.