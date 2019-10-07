Governor Charlie Baker and his administration allocated $23 million in federal funds for places of worship, state agencies, and state homeland security councils to prevent terror attacks and boost homeland security, officials said.
The state government earmarked the money from the US Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a joint statement Monday from Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Public Safety and Security Thomas A. Turco.
The money will go to Massachusetts State Police, the Temple Israel of Boston, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and other entities, the statement said. The funds were distributed by the state’s office of grants and research.
“This funding will help Massachusetts prevent, mitigate, respond to and recover from potential threats and catastrophic natural events,” Polito said in the statement.
Over $19 million was allocated to homeland security projects, according to the statement. About $3 million will finance drones and emergency response teams for state agencies. The remaining $600,000 will fund “physical security enhancements” for religious places “at high risk of a terrorist attack,” the statement said.
“Whether they’re strengthening the Commonwealth’s regional homeland security councils, funding emergency preparedness programs, or protecting houses of worship, these grants are strategic investments in a safer Massachusetts,” Baker said in the statement.
