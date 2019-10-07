“In the wake of a tragic accident involving our B-17, the Collings Foundation is currently suspending its flight operations and the Wings of Freedom Tour for the remainder of the 2019 season,” the foundation wrote. “We are in the process of issuing refunds for those who had reserved flights through December.”

The Stow non-profit that operated a vintage B-17 plane that crashed last week at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, killing seven people, has canceled flights for the remainder of its 2019 season, the group said Friday.

The announcement came two days after the B-17 crashed shortly after takeoff last Wednesday morning.

Officials have said the deceased included two Massachusetts men, James Roberts, 48, of Ludlow, and David Broderick, 56, of West Springfield, both passengers on the World War-II era bomber.

Also among the dead were pilot Ernest McCauley, 75, of Long Beach, Calif.; co-pilot Michael Foster, 71, of Jacksonville, Fla.; Gary Mazzone, 66, of Broad Brook, Conn.; Robert Riddell, 59, of East Granby, Conn.; and Robert Rudner, 65, of Tolland, Conn.

Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the crash investigation, has said that the plane struck approach lights about 1,000 feet from a runway. The aircraft hit 30 of the lights, which are on breakaway poles, she said.

The four-engine aircraft, built in 1944, had offered rides to the public as part of the foundation’s “Wings of Freedom Tour” that showcases vintage planes.

The plane overran a runway in Pennsylvania in 1987, Homendy said. In 1995, its landing gear failed to deploy in Nebraska.

Since 1982, the NTSB has investigated 21 accidents involving World War II-era bombers, she said. Those crashes resulted in 23 deaths and one injury. Three of those accidents involved a B-17.

Investigators have yet to determine where the survivors were seated in the plane at the time of the crash. During the flight, the pilot asked an air traffic controller if he could return to the airport, indicating that there was a problem with an engine. But Homendy said investigators had yet to determine whether multiple engines had problems.

“We’re not ruling anything out,” she said.

Shortly after the crash, the foundation had said via Facebook, “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we be will forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley. The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan, Emily Sweeney and Danny McDonald of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.