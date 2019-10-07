2017: Michael Rosbash and Jeffrey C. Hall of Brandeis University shared the prize in medicine or physiology with Rockefeller University professor Michael W. Young for their discovery that every living thing relies on circadian rhythms . The award was the first Nobel for Brandeis.

2018: William D. Nordhaus, 77, a professor of economics at Yale University, shared the prize in economics for his work on the interaction between climate change and the economy. Both Nordhaus and co-winner Paul M. Romer studied at MIT.

Dr. William Kaelin Jr. of Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, who was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in medicine or physiology Monday , joined a long list of winners with New England ties.

Advertisement

2016: Bengt Holmström of MIT and Oliver Hart of Harvard University were awarded the prize in economics for their pioneering work on how to design better contracts, the basic underpinning of most financial transactions.

2015: Biologist William Campbell, who retired to a former dairy farm in North Andover, shared the prize in physiology or medicine with Satoshi Omura of Japan for their work to develop a drug that combats parasites that cause two debilitating diseases, river blindness and lymphatic filariasis.

2014: Jean Tirole, a French economist who earned his doctorate at MIT and holds the title of visiting professor there, was awarded the Nobel in economics for his studies of market power and regulation.

2013: Eugene Fama, who grew up in Malden and Medford, received the prize in economics for his work showing the randomness and unpredictability of the stock market. Fama shared the Nobel with Robert Shiller, a Yale University economics professor who earned his doctorate at MIT, and Lars Peter Hansen, a colleague of Fama at the University of Chicago.

Advertisement

2013: James E. Rothman of Yale University, who was born in Haverhill, shared the prize in physiology or medicine for discovering the machinery that regulates how cells transport major molecules. Rothman received a PhD from Harvard Medical School in 1976 and was a postdoctoral fellow at MIT. Co-recipients of the 2013 prize were Randy W. Schekman of the University of California Berkeley and Dr. Thomas C. Südhof of Stanford University.

2012: Harvard University economist Alvin Roth and was awarded the prize in economics for groundbreaking research on decision-making and choices he conducted with co-winner Lloyd Shapley, a professor emeritus at the University of California at Los Angeles.

2011: Brian Schmidt of Australian National University and Adam Riess of Johns Hopkins University, both of whom were graduate students at Harvard, shared the prize in physics in for the surprising discovery that the universe’s expansion is speeding up, not slowing down.

2010: Peter A. Diamond, an MIT professor, shared the prize in economics for work on markets where buyers and sellers have difficulty finding each other. Co-winners were Dale T. Mortensen of Northwestern University and Christopher A. Pissarides of the London School of Economics.

2009:

Dr. Jack W. Szostak, a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School and an investigator at Massachusetts General Hospital, shared the prize in psysiology or medicine for research in solving the mystery of how chromosomes protect themselves from degrading when cells divide. Co-winners were Americans Elizabeth H. Blackburn of the University of California San Francisco, and Carol W. Greider of Johns Hopkins University.

Advertisement

2009: Oliver E. Williamson, a graduate of MIT’s Sloan School of Management, shared the award for economics for research on the internal organization of businesses. The co-winner was Elinor Ostrom of Indiana University and Arizona State University, who was the first woman to receive the Nobel in economics.

— COMPILED BY JEREMIAH MANION