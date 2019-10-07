A Winthrop man faces arraignment Monday for allegedly driving drunk during a weekend crash that killed two women, and officials say that he has a prior conviction for operating under the influence on his record.
The suspect, John F. Fannin, 30, is slated for arraignment in East Boston Municipal Court on two counts of motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence of liquor, 2nd offense, according to State Police.
It wasn’t known if Fannin had hired a lawyer.
State Police said the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday on Winthrop Shore Drive in the area of Neptune Avenue in Winthrop, claiming the lives of Fannin’s two passengers, Kathryn J. Adelstein, 28, of Winthrop, and Madeline L. Lund, 29, of Beverly.
Advertisement
According to State Police, Fannin was driving a “Mitsubishi Eclipse northbound on Winthrop Shore Drive in the area of Neptune Avenue when he crossed the solid white fog line and struck the rear left corner of a parked 2013 Dodge Ram 1500. The Mitsubishi subsequently overturned onto its roof and rotated approximately 180 degrees.”
The crash took place around 3 p.m. Sunday, State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police and Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins office, officials said.
A request for Fannin’s driving record was submitted Monday morning to the state Registry of Motor Vehicles.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.