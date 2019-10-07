A Winthrop man faces arraignment Monday for allegedly driving drunk during a weekend crash that killed two women, and officials say that he has a prior conviction for operating under the influence on his record.

The suspect, John F. Fannin, 30, is slated for arraignment in East Boston Municipal Court on two counts of motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence of liquor, 2nd offense, according to State Police.

It wasn’t known if Fannin had hired a lawyer.