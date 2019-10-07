A 15-year-old girl has been charged with the murder of a 68-year-old woman in Fall River, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.
Fall River police responded to an apartment at 220 Johnson St. at around 5:02 p.m. Sunday and found the victim, later identified as Ana Vazquez, on the second level of the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds, Quinn’s office said in a news release.
She was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, where she was later pronounced deceased, the release said.
The 15-year-old girl, who was living there with the victim and her grandson, was taken into custody Sunday night and was formally charged with murder Monday morning, the release said.
“The juvenile defendant will be arraigned in a closed session of the Fall River District Court at some point today,” the release said. “Due to her juvenile status, our office will not be able to provide any further comment on the case at this time.”
