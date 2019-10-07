A 15-year-old girl has been charged with the murder of a 68-year-old woman in Fall River, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

Fall River police responded to an apartment at 220 Johnson St. at around 5:02 p.m. Sunday and found the victim, later identified as Ana Vazquez, on the second level of the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds, Quinn’s office said in a news release.

She was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, where she was later pronounced deceased, the release said.