“I still can’t believe this exists,” Carney said as he flipped through the contents.

His father recently found the box in his basement in Marshfield, and it belonged to Carney’s mother, Diane, who died from cancer in 1999, the same year Carney created the bar trivia game that today has a devout following throughout New England.

There’s a cardboard box on a desk in Bob Carney’s office, inside the small headquarters of Stump! Trivia in Waltham, that has him thinking a lot about the past 20 years.

There were pages of notes in her handwriting, recording such things as the names of fictional schools in popular movies and TV shows; newspaper clippings with obscure baseball facts (she loved the Red Sox); entire files devoted to famous relatives and the seating capacities of stadiums.

“I knew she loved trivia. I’ve always said I inherited my love from her. But I had no idea she did this.”

To watch Carney flip through the box of files, neatly organized by trivia category, and to step back and take an aerial view of what has transpired over the last two decades with the game he created, is essentially the same story: one of people connecting over trivia.

It is a story that has deeply affected Carney’s life, but one he stumbles telling, so he invites a reporter to see what he’s talking about instead.

On a recent Sunday night, he made the short walk from his home in West Roxbury to a restaurant called West on Centre, that was hosting its weekly game of “Stump! Trivia.”

Carney was in a great mood. He still loves to play his own game, but with two young children at home he doesn’t get to sneak out as much as he used to. But it’s not the trivia itself that gets him excited; what really gets him going is the scene that greats him with he walks in the door, which is roughly the same at each of the hundreds of trivia events Stump! hosts each week.

The restaurant is humming as the game is about to start, and every table is filled with groups of friends, huddled up, many of them regulars who have been coming every week for years.

“This is what ‘Stump’ means to me,” he says. “It never gets old to see all these people with a reason to get together.”

Which is precisely the reason he created the game in the first place. When his mother got sick in the late ’90s, he moved home from Atlanta to care for her during the day while his father worked.

“At night, I just needed to get out of the house,” he recalls. “I was in my early 30s, and kind of over going to a bar just to go to a bar. So one day I said to my friends, ‘Let’s find a place to play some bar trivia,’ and they had no idea what I was talking about.”

Pub quizzes were still fairly rare in this country then. But they had been around in Britain since the 1970s, and happened to be growing in popularity in Atlanta while Carney was living there.

Unable to find a game after coming back to Massachusetts, Carney decided to create his own.

His first customer was a now-defunct bar in Weymouth called Hajjars – they paid him a pizza and two beers – but today “Stump!” is played in 210 bars and restaurants each week, mostly in New England, and he supplies the trivia game that the 99 Restaurants offer each Thursday at more than 100 locations.

There are many variations of pub trivia games, but most work roughly the same, with a host who reads questions aloud, and teams of players who silently write down their answers, competing for small prizes like a round of drinks or a gift certificate.

Carney’s game – unlike some of his competitors – is slow-paced. That is by design, because he wants it to remain primarily a collaborative social event. There are roughly 21 questions during each two-hour game, and after each question is read, the host plays a song and teams have until the end to bring up their answers. And his rule for each of the 13,000 questions the company produces each year is that they contain two facts – one is usually a date – so that if a team does not know the answer immediately, they can come to an educated guess as a group.

A few years ago, after realizing he hated running a company, he sold control to a California competitor called BuzzTime in a deal that allowed him to stay on and run “Stump!” while developing new variations of bar games. His most successful is OpinioNation, which is similar to “Family Feud,” in that teams try to guess the top answers in an online survey, with questions like “Name a TV series with a notoriously underwhelming series finale?” (“Game of Thrones” came out on top, followed by “Seinfeld” and “Lost.”)

OpinioNation has been booming lately, and is now offered at 125 bars and restaurants each week, including Brodie’s, a charming little dive in Peabody. When Carney popped in recently, he was thrilled to find the three young women at the neighboring table were work friends who came every week. “How great is that,” he exclaimed.

Carney says he gets emotional when people tell him what their regular game nights mean to them, and the connections they have made and strengthened while puzzling over trivia questions.

He is especially proud of the many people who have told him they met their husband or wife playing one of his games. That’s a story near to his heart; Carney met his own wife when she contacted him because she wanted to become a trivia host. Colleen Carney, who is a school librarian in Brookline, said it felt like he was giving her an excessive amount of training, until he finally got up the courage to ask her out.

