A cement truck crashed into a utility pole in West Roxbury Tuesday afternoon and left hundreds of residents without power, officials said.

The truck hit an Eversource Energy pole around 11:51 a.m. Tuesday on VFW Parkway, according to Boston police spokeswoman Maisha Miraj and a tweet from Boston City Councilor Matt O’Malley.

“There are approximately 330 customers without power (streets effected: part of VFW, Eastwood, Hemlock, Caledonian, Oakmere),” O’Malley said in a tweet at 1:43 p.m.