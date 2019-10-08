A cement truck crashed into a utility pole in West Roxbury Tuesday afternoon and left hundreds of residents without power, officials said.
The truck hit an Eversource Energy pole around 11:51 a.m. Tuesday on VFW Parkway, according to Boston police spokeswoman Maisha Miraj and a tweet from Boston City Councilor Matt O’Malley.
“There are approximately 330 customers without power (streets effected: part of VFW, Eastwood, Hemlock, Caledonian, Oakmere),” O’Malley said in a tweet at 1:43 p.m.
No one was injured, police said.
“Eversource is sending crews out there now to remove old poles & restore service,” O’Malley said.
