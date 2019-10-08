The Baker administration is violating the Clean Air Act and state law by opening the HOV lane on the Tobin Bridge to all traffic and it may soon have to defend that decision in court, an environmental organization said Tuesday.

The Conservation Law Foundation said in a statement that it had reminded the Baker administration that the HOV lane was created to improve traffic flow for carpoolers and buses during the Big Dig, as state officials sought to make sure the construction project complied with the Clean Air Act.

The administration’s recent decision to open the HOV lane to all traffic while construction crews are on the Tobin Bridge violates those agreements, the CLF alleged. The CLF has notified MassDOT they will take them to court unless they reinstate HOV lane restrictions.