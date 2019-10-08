A 55-year-old Eversource Energy worker was electrocuted at a switching yard in Sandwich Tuesday morning and flown to a hospital with burns, Sandwich police and firefighters said.
The man was electrocuted at a switching yard at 50 Tupper Road owned by Eversource Energy, Sandwich Fire Chief John J. Burke said in a statement. The yard, where train cars switch tracks, is next to Canal Generating Plant.
“SFD Ambulance was on scene within three minutes and found a conscious and alert adult male Eversource employee who received close to 7,500 volts of electricity through his body. A Med Flight helicopter was requested,” the statement said.
The Eversource employee was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, firefighters said. He is conscious and in stable condition.
“The patient had entry and exit wounds from the electricity including burns to upper and lower extremities,” the statement said.
Eversource is investigating the incident with state and local authorities, firefighters said.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.