A 55-year-old Eversource Energy worker was electrocuted at a switching yard in Sandwich Tuesday morning and flown to a hospital with burns, Sandwich police and firefighters said.

The man was electrocuted at a switching yard at 50 Tupper Road owned by Eversource Energy, Sandwich Fire Chief John J. Burke said in a statement. The yard, where train cars switch tracks, is next to Canal Generating Plant.

“SFD Ambulance was on scene within three minutes and found a conscious and alert adult male Eversource employee who received close to 7,500 volts of electricity through his body. A Med Flight helicopter was requested,” the statement said.