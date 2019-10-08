“This is difficult but bear with us,” a crew member said over the radio before take-off, according to audio posted to the WWLP-TV site. “I think for everybody here, our crew, the entire Collings Foundation, we’re very appreciative and deeply sorrow[ful] for everything--to all of you here at the airport, the people of Connecticut, and especially those families that were involved in this tragedy this week. On a personal note, and I guess it’s even more difficult, because we never do it, but, uh, we [have] to leave behind two of our friends, Mac and Mike, and our brothers and fellow crew.”

The WWLP-TV website reported Tuesday that a World War II-era B-25 affiliated with the Stow, Mass. based Collings Foundation delivered the tribute before taking off. The foundation also operated the plane that crashed.

A flight crew departing Bradley International Airport in Connecticut recently delivered a heartfelt tribute to the seven people killed when a vintage B-17 plane dating back to World War II crashed shortly after takeoff last week.

The crash occurred on the morning of Oct. 2 and claimed the lives of pilot Ernest McCauley, 75, of Long Beach, Calif.; co-pilot Michael Foster, 71, of Jacksonville, Fla.; James Roberts, 48, of Ludlow; David Broderick, 56, of West Springfield; Gary Mazzone, 66, of Broad Brook, Conn.; Robert Riddell, 59, of East Granby, Conn.; and Robert Rudner, 65, of Tolland, Conn.

The NTSB has said the plane struck approach lights about 1,000 feet from a runway. The aircraft hit 30 of the lights, which are on breakaway poles. The four-engine aircraft, built in 1944, had offered rides to the public as part of the foundation’s “Wings of Freedom Tour” that showcases vintage planes.

The plane overran a runway in Pennsylvania in 1987, the NTSB said. In 1995, its landing gear failed to deploy in Nebraska.

Since 1982, the NTSB has investigated 21 accidents involving World War II-era bombers, she said. Those crashes resulted in 23 deaths and one injury. Three of those accidents involved a B-17.

The foundation said Friday via Facebook that the “Battle for the Airfield WWII Re-Enactment is still on as scheduled at the American Heritage Museum on Saturday, October 12th and Sunday, October 13th and we have extended the advance purchase discount until Tuesday, October 8th.”

The group also announced Friday that owing to the fatal crash, “the Collings Foundation is currently suspending its flight operations and the Wings of Freedom Tour for the remainder of the 2019 season. We are in the process of issuing refunds for those who had reserved flights through December.

According to the Hudson-based American Heritage Museum website, the foundation will offer a number of activities during the upcoming re-enactment.

“The Collings Foundation is hosting a WWII re-enactment, WWII Veterans round-table discussion, historic artifact demonstrations, and all three Museums will be open: The Classic Car Barn, The Hangar and The American Heritage Museum,” the site says. “Fully restored military equipment of all kinds will be on display and operating in a captivating living history event. Allied and Axis camps will be set up with authentic materials and appearance.”

The museum says an “incredible battle takes place with many effects. Over 300 Re-enactors act as docents who share a wealth of information about life as a WWII military person. WWII Veterans from all ranks and branches of service will participate in a round-table discussion. ... The American Heritage Museum features one of the largest collection of tanks and armor in the United States. Over 85 artifacts will be on display, including the rare WWII German Panther tank, a combat veteran Russian IS-2 tank, an Iraqi SCUD missile and the only publicly displayed M1A1 Abrams tank in the world.”

